The Bristol County Mosquito Control Project is preparing to start spraying for mosquitoes this week and is taking residential spray requests.
The mosquito control program plans to begin applications between 2 a.m. and sunrise Tuesday.
This week’s schedule is: Tuesday, Attleboro, Norton; Wednesday, Mansfield, Rehoboth; Thursday, North Attleboro, Seekonk.
Temperatures need to be above 55 degrees for applications, so delays in June are very common, officials add.
BCMCP will be using Zenivex E4 RTU, an EPA-approved reduced risk adulticide.
The decision to make pesticide applications is part of a pest management plan and many factors are considered, program officials say.
“Mosquito surveillance is the cornerstone of our program and is conducted throughout Bristol County,” officials said. “We use this data along with residential requests, environmental and ecological factors to make pesticide applications.”
For spray requests, residents from participating towns can call 508-823-5253, fax 508-828-1868, or email requestbristolMCP@comcast.net.
A request is for one application and not for the whole season. If you need to have an additional application, send another request with the same information.
For more information, including a schedule for what towns are being sprayed, visit www.mass.gov/eea/bristolcountymosquitocontrol.
Also, an updated list of street names will be posted for residents to see if their location is on the schedule for the following spray day. All this information is weather dependent and can change if needed due to mosquito populations or virus detections.
If you have any questions, contact the Bristol County Mosquito Control 508-823-5253.
