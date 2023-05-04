Assistant District Attorney Dennis Collins, chief of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s homicide unit, has been named 2023 Prosecutor of the Year.
Collins, who won a first-degree murder conviction in the 2011 slaying of an Attleboro sober resident, was given the William C. O’Malley award April 27 during the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association’s Annual Conference.
In the Attleboro case, Matthew Gumkowski of Warwick is now serving a life sentence for killing 50-year-old Joseph Kilrow in his room on Dunham Street and trying to burn down the house.
The case was initially declared a mistrial in July 2014 when the jury deadlocked on a verdict. Collins successfully retried the case again three months later.
Information and evidence learned in the investigation led to Gumkowski being charged and convicted in Rhode Island for a similar murder in Providence that occurred two months before Kilrow’s.
Collins has been a prosecutor for about 36 years and has been chief of Quinn’s homicide unit since 2015. Since he became chief of the unit, the office’s homicide solve rate is higher than 90%, far above the national average of 54%, according to the district attorney’s office.
Collins began his career in the Bronx District Attorney’s Office in 1986. Before being hired by then Bristol County District Attorney Sam Sutter in 2008, Collins was a prosecutor in Suffolk County.
“It was clear to me that Dennis Collins had the experience and ability to be an effective leader, mentor and to oversee the prosecution of often complex homicide cases,” Quinn said in a statement.
While in Bristol County, Collins has tried 27 homicide cases with significant success and has tried seven murder cases since the court resumed trials after the COVID pandemic court shutdowns.
“There are not many prosecutors, if any, in the state who have tried more homicide cases than Dennis Collins,” Quinn said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.