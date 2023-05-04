Assistant District Attorney Dennis Collins, chief of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s homicide unit, has been named 2023 Prosecutor of the Year.

Collins, who won a first-degree murder conviction in the 2011 slaying of an Attleboro sober resident, was given the William C. O’Malley award April 27 during the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association’s Annual Conference.

