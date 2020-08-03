Bristol County Savings Bank, with headquarters in Taunton and branches in Attleboro and North Attleboro, has acquired the Greenville, R.I.,-based Freedom National Bank. The deal was finalized July 31.
Freedom National Bank, which has a second location in Cumberland, R.I., will operate as Freedom Bank, a division of Bristol County Savings Bank, until Sept. 28, when the Freedom Bank accounts merge into Bristol County Savings Bank, bank officials said Monday.
The acquisition will expand the number of full service BCSB branches to 18. Other local branches are located in Rehoboth and Pawtucket.
“We believe our combined teams will create an even better banking experience for our customers,” BCSB president and CEO Patrick Murray said in a press release. “We are very excited to finalize this acquisition and welcome Anthony Botelho, the Freedom team and Freedom customers into the Bristol County Savings Bank family. We look forward to serving the customers of Freedom National Bank and deepening our ties to the Rhode Island market.”
BCSB, founded in 1846, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beacon Bancorp and has approximately $2.8 billion in assets with the acquisition.
