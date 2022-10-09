When two recent Attleboro High School graduates were killed in a car crash last month, a half dozen comfort dogs were sent to the school to help students and staff deal with the tragic loss.
The dogs were members of the Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition, a collaboration between the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, the Friends of Jack Foundation and regional law enforcement agencies.
The dogs included Jack and Hero, the newest members of the Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s K9 unit, the Mansfield police department’s Bentley, and dogs from Dighton, Fairhaven and the Norfolk County sheriff’s office.
“Law enforcement is not only about investigations and locking up criminals. It’s also about making people feel safe and feel better,” Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Friday.
The coalition’s comfort dogs’ first assignment was at the Attleboro High School on Sept. 19, the day after Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, who both graduated from AHS in June, were killed in a car crash on West Street near South Avenue.
“We saw kids having a tough time,” Darling said.
The following week, six dogs from the Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions Club provided support at the high school.
The goal of the coalition is to respond to incidents like the one at AHS by helping students deal with their grief after traumatic events, in addition to putting smiles on the faces of youths, hospital patients and seniors in other settings.
The idea for the coalition came about after officials noticed the reaction of students and teachers when the sheriff department’s COVID detection dogs visited schools, Darling said.
Planning started last June with the sheriff, police officers and school officials. Hodgson announced the official formation at a recent press conference in Dartmouth.
The announcement was made in conjunction with the donation of K9s Jack and Hero to the sheriff’s office by the Friends of Jack Foundation.
The Friends of Jack Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2019 by Jill Fearons, whose son Jack lives with Chiari Malformation, a rare condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal.
In addition to serving school systems, Jack and Hero will also be deployed in hospitals, at summer camps and other community activities, in addition to tragedies like house fires or distress situations for law enforcement and the public, Darling said.
