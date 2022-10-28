Incumbent Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and challenger Paul Heroux squared off Friday in a contentious debate, the only televised one of the campaign.
During the half-hour debate hosted by WPRI-TV 12, Heroux, the mayor of Attleboro and a Democrat, charged the county sheriff’s office is a “closed operation” that needs revamping.
Hodgson, a Republican, claimed Heroux has been striving to score “cheap political points” and “misrepresenting the truth.”
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Hodgson said, questioning his opponent’s qualifications. He added that Heroux “can’t match up to my experience.”
Besides serving as mayor the past five years, Heroux was a state representative and worked in the prison system in Pennsylvania for about three years. He noted that Attleboro’s budget and workforce are much larger than what Hodgson oversees.
But Hodgson labeled Heroux a “paper pusher” when he worked in the prison system.
Heroux said one of his key roles was tracking inmates who re-offend and promised to reduce that problem in Bristol County.
“The sheriff’s office should be offering programs, it’s not the priority it should be,” he said.
“We’ve been doing those things since I took over and expanded them,” Hodgson retorted.
Suicides in the county jail system have been a hot topic in the campaign, including a recent one, and both candidates sharply disagreed on how common it’s been compared to other county jails.
Hodgson also brought up that it came to light this week that Heroux was found to have violated state law in 2020 when he made disparaging comments concerning the president of the city’s firefighters union and when he “made coercive comments” to the wife of a firefighter.
The 39-page ruling was issued by the state’s Department of Labor Relations on Monday.
“It’s the first we lost,” Heroux said. “We’re going to win on appeal.”
He said the incumbent sheriff has faced many unfair labor practice cases and several lawsuits are still active.
“When I took over there were things that clearly needed to be done,” Hodgson said, adding inmates and staff are being held more accountable. “We have to defend the taxpayer. We’re going to get lawsuits, every sheriff’s office does.”
The office has been nationally accredited and consistently certified by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, he noted.
“We’re one of the best in the nation because of staff,” Hodgson said.
The sheriff also argued Heroux has been supported by activist groups with a defund police mission. Meanwhile, Heroux questioned how widespread police support for Hodgson is within the county, and charged Hodgson takes too much credit for the work police do.
Heroux said he has knocked on roughly 12,000 doors over the past eight months or so in his campaign for sheriff.
“I heard people want change,” Heroux said. “We can do better.”
The office carries a six-year term, and Hodgson has held it since 1997. Heroux pledged to only serve up to two terms.
Tim White and Ted Nesi from the TV station questioned the candidates as part of the “Newsmakers” show.
The debate is scheduled to also air at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on WPRI-TV 12 and at 10 a.m. Sunday on WNAC Fox Providence.
The debate had to be moved from in-studio to Zoom because Heroux was diagnosed Monday with COVID-19.