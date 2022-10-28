hodgson heroux combo

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, left, and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux

 Sun Chronicle file photos

Incumbent Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and challenger Paul Heroux squared off Friday in a contentious debate, the only televised one of the campaign.

During the half-hour debate hosted by WPRI-TV 12, Heroux, the mayor of Attleboro and a Democrat, charged the county sheriff’s office is a “closed operation” that needs revamping.