DARTMOUTH — The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office is creating a new position to oversee all aspects of inmate care, with the hope of reducing recidivism.
Sheriff Paul Heroux says a director of inmate services will oversee inmate medical, mental health, food, commissary, re-entry, substance abuse programming, and other services.
“Currently, there is no strategic approach. This position, and the reorganization under it, changes that,” Heroux said Wednesday. “My goal is to have a continuum of care starting at the time of admission. This position is critical to that mission.
“While inmates are in our custody, we want them bettering themselves by taking classes, participating in rehabilitation programs, and learning new skills. When they leave our custody, we want to connect them with housing, health care, and employment. The Director of Inmate Services will drive our decisions, our staff, and our inmates toward these goals.”
The sheriff’s office hopes to find a candidate who has previously run or assisted in the running of a hospital, CVNA, nursing home, jail or correctional institution with experience in managing food preparation, medical services, and programming.
“The director of inmate services will play a critical role in making our communities more safe by reducing the number of people who reoffend,” Heroux said. “This career is perfect for someone who wants to make a difference in peoples’ lives and have an enormous impact on our community.”
The new post comes in the wake of an inmate uprising April 21 that caused up to $200,000 damage to Bristol County House of Correction facilities.
About 200 officers responded to quell the six-hour standoff involving about 75 inmates, 20 of whom were transferred to other jails. No one was seriously injured.