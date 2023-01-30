Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux hosted area lawmakers last week on a tour of the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and lobbied them on his plans to close the controversial facility.
The first step is a feasibility study to be conducted by the state’s Department of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and funded by the Legislature. Heroux estimates the study will cost about $200,000 to $300,000.
Heroux wants to close the jail, which opened in 1888, and build cells for its 100 inmates at the former Immigration Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dartmouth for an estimated $10 million.
The Ash Street Jail also serves as regional lockup facility for police departments in the county.
Heroux is also proposing a second option: remodeling an empty 10,000-square-foot housing unit on the Dartmouth campus and adding a second level for an estimated $5 million to $7 million.
Heroux says he wants to move all the inmates to the Dartmouth campus to offer better rehabilitation services for them and increase the operational and financial efficiency of the sheriff’s office.
“We’re underserving those inmates. We can do better. Moving our entire operation to one campus will drastically expand our rehabilitation opportunities offered to all inmates and make our operations more efficient,” Heroux said in a statement.
Seven legislators, including state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, whose district includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton and Mansfield, attended the tour last Friday.
Heroux says he will continue to talk with elected officials about the plans and urges the public to weigh in on the proposals by emailing him at Sheriff@bcso-ma.org.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.