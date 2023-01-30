heroux tour

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux speaks to lawmakers last Friday during a tour of the Ash Street Jail.

 BRISTOL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux hosted area lawmakers last week on a tour of the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and lobbied them on his plans to close the controversial facility.

The first step is a feasibility study to be conducted by the state’s Department of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and funded by the Legislature. Heroux estimates the study will cost about $200,000 to $300,000.

