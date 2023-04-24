Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux on Monday released over three dozen photos of the damage caused after an inmate uprising at the Dartmouth House of Correction.
The photos from the aftermath of Friday’s melee show overturned furniture, destroyed equipment and even some of the makeshift weapons Heroux said were made by inmates.
The damage was estimated at up to $200,000 but the six-hour standoff did not result in any injuries to either inmates or correctional officers, according to the sheriff.
Heroux said his staff waited for reinforcements from other counties and the state in order to quell the uprising quicker and reduce the chance of injuries. About 200 correctional officers responded.
“If we would have rushed in people would have gotten hurt,” said Heroux, who left his job as Attleboro mayor to become sheriff in January.
When the uprising began, Heroux said, correctional officers acted quickly by deactivating the jail control panel and left the housing unit. The sheriff credited their actions with preventing inmates from getting out into the courtyard or holding correctional officers hostage.
The sheriff said the disturbance was not a riot because, by definition, a riot is violent. “This was destructive but it wasn’t violent,” Heroux said.
Once the correctional officers went inside, the nearly 140 pretrial inmates in the two housing units involved in the uprising did not resist. Only one inmate resisted, according to the sheriff.
The units contained some “tough inmates” and recidivists accused of serious crimes, including murder, Heroux said.
The melee began Friday morning when inmates refused to move to other housing units so jail officials could modify bunk beds and make other changes so the facility would be less susceptible to suicides, according to the sheriff.
Jail officials started moving inmates into other housing units on Tuesday without any issues. Word spread to the two units involved in the melee where the inmates refused to move, Heroux said.
The sheriff also wanted to move new inmates to units with a dormitory setting because new arrivals are more of a suicide risk if they are held in a single or double cell.
Heroux campaigned for sheriff on the promise he would work to reduce suicides at the jail, where he said they are three times the national average.
Part of the reason for the disturbance, according to the sheriff, is that the inmates did not want to go to units where there are toilets in cells and doors are kept locked.
There are 11 housing units at the Dartmouth campus, where doors are not locked because there are no toilets. The facility, built in the 1980s, was designed that way, Heroux said.
The sheriff is seeking state funds to help make the facility less susceptible to suicide and to close the ancient Ash Street Jail in New Bedford.
“The silver lining in this is now we have the state’s attention,” Heroux said.
In the melee Friday, there were three “agitators” in a unit with 63 inmates and 17 in another unit with 75 inmates, Heroux said, adding that he did not know what crimes the agitators were accused of.
The agitators, or ringleaders, of the disturbance have been transferred to other jails in the state and will be charged once the investigation is completed, Heroux said.
The probe could be completed in at least two weeks, Heroux said, and charges will be determined by the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.