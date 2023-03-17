heroux tour

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux speaks to lawmakers during a tour of the Ash Street Jail in January.

 BRISTOL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is seeking $300,000 in state funding to study closing the 135-year-old Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and renovating a housing unit in Dartmouth to hold its inmates.

Heroux, a former Attleboro mayor and state representative, sent letters this past week to members of the county’s legislative delegation asking for support for the funds.

