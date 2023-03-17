Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is seeking $300,000 in state funding to study closing the 135-year-old Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and renovating a housing unit in Dartmouth to hold its inmates.
Heroux, a former Attleboro mayor and state representative, sent letters this past week to members of the county’s legislative delegation asking for support for the funds.
The sheriff said he wants to close the Ash Street Jail, which opened in 1888, and transfer the 100 inmates there to the Dartmouth House of Corrections, where a unit would be renovated.
Although the jail is clean, safe and secure, Heroux said it does not fit the needs of a modern corrections system focused on inmate rehabilitation while being responsible with taxpayers’ money.
The 200,000-square-foot jail costs more than $5 million a year to operate and contains outdated classrooms and limited space for treatment programs.
Heroux said a vacant housing unit in Dartmouth, which used to hold federal immigration detainees, could be renovated into single cells to hold the Ash Street inmates. Under the plan, all inmates would be held in Dartmouth, where there is education and substance abuse programming.
The $300,000 study would be conducted by the state Department of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and “show us whether it is feasible to move forward,” Heroux said.
The proposal, he said, would benefit inmates by increasing rehabilitation, education, substance abuse and vocational training opportunities.
It would also save taxpayers “thousands” every year in utility, maintenance and transportation costs.
“Closing Ash Street and moving the operation to Dartmouth will quickly pay for itself,” Heroux said.
Earlier this year, Heroux gave lawmakers a tour of the jail and spoke about his proposal to close the facility.
