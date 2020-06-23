A federal judge has ruled in favor of Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in a lawsuit that alleged he received kickbacks from a company contracted to provide telephone service to inmates.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said Monday that Hodgson acted lawfully in contracting Texas-based Securus Technologies to provide telephone service to inmates.
Two years ago, prisoners’ rights activists filed a class action suit against Hodgson and Securus alleging the sheriff did not have the authority under state law to generate revenue from inmate telephone calls.
In her ruling dismissing the claims, the judge found that the state Legislature gave Hodgson and other sheriffs the authority in 2009.
“For years, we have had to defend ourselves from unmitigated attacks by political activists who have been non-stop accusing us of ‘illegal kickbacks’ and profiteering on inmate phone calls,” Sheriff Hodgson said Tuesday in a statement. “Now, the federal court has unequivocally told us that our actions were proper.”
“As usual,” the sheriff added, “I will not hold my breath waiting for any apologies for all the hateful and defamatory comments made about the sheriff’s office or myself.”
The money generated from the inmate telephone service was used for tech support and investigative services, which supported and safeguarded the inmate telephone system, according to the sheriff’s office.
The judge’s decision vindicates not only Hodgson’s actions but those of other sheriffs who “through ingenuity utilized outside sources of revenue to relieve some of the burden on taxpayers.”
The plaintiffs said Securus charged $3.16 for the first minute and 16 cents for each additional minute, amounting to $4.60 for a 10-minute call.
They contended the rate was more expensive than that for state prisons where phone calls cost 10 cents per minute, with no connection fee. A 10-minute phone call would cost $1, according to the plaintiffs.
Hodgson awarded Securus a five-year contract in 2011 that provided the sheriff’s office with two on-site administrators for $65,000 each annually, a $75,000 yearly technology fee and a 48 percent commission on revenues from the inmate calls, according to court records.
Between August 2011 and June 2013, the company paid the sheriff’s office $1.17 million, according to court records.
Under a new four-year contract in 2015, the commission was ended but the on-site administrators and the technology fee were paid by Securus for a one-time upfront payment of $820,000 instead of $205,000 each year, according to court records.
In her ruling, the judge said the plaintiff’s concerns were “timely” but that the Legislature granted the authority to the sheriffs.
“Plaintiffs’ concern that the sheriff is generating revenue through charges paid by inmates’ families and attorneys for phone service is timely as our communities consider how the criminal justice system may best achieve its stated goals,” Talwani wrote.
“However,” she said, “these policy questions are for the Legislature not the court.”
The class-action suit was brought by the National Consumer Law Center, Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School, and Bailey & Glasser LLP.
