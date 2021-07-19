The Bristol County sheriff’s office has long had canines that detect heroin and other dangerous drugs, firearms, explosives and even missing or in-distress individuals.
But now it claims to be the first law enforcement organization in the country to have canines trained to detect COVID-19.
“Bristol County and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have come so far since the pandemic started last year,” Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said in a statement.
The COVID-19 detection program “is one way the people of Bristol County can stay ahead of the curve,” he said.
Similar to drugs and weapons, COVID-19 has a unique odor that two dogs are trained to detect, according to the sheriff’s office.
The program was developed by Florida International University’s International Forensic Research Institute, which used a similar program for dogs detecting fungus in crops and adapted it to COVID detection.
Florida International currently uses canines for COVID detection on its campus, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two K9 teams trained in COVID detection are Capt. Paul Douglas and his partner Huntah and Officer Theodore Santos and his partner Duke.
Huntah is a 9-month-old female black Lab and Duke is a 9-month-old male golden Lab/retriever mix. They are step-siblings, born two weeks apart with the same father and different mothers, according to the sheriff’s office.
In the months ahead, Huntah and Duke will also be trained in locating missing people.
The COVID detection program, in which the dogs can also detect the advanced variants such as the Delta , is not a substitute for a COVID test.
“It’s best to think of it as a decontamination tool,” Douglas said. “The dogs can detect the COVID odor on a counter or table if it was recently touched by a COVID-positive individual, or even detect the odor on a tissue used by someone with COVID.”
The dogs were purchased with a donation from Dr. David Askew and his wife Jane from Dartmouth Dental.
Kathy Costa of Katz Pet Supply in Somerset donates the dog food for canines from the sheriff’s office as well as the Fall River Somerset police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.