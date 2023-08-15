DARTMOUTH — The Bristol County sheriff’s office is warning the public of a scam.
“We have received numerous reports this week stating that a sergeant within our department is calling civilians claiming they have failed to report to court and must pay money to prevent an arrest,” reads a message posted Tuesday on the office’s Facebook account. “This is a scam.”
The sheriff’s office doesn’t call people telling them there is a warrant for their arrest and doesn’t request payment over the phone, it continues.
If someone receives such a phone call, they are advised to get as many details as possible, including the caller’s name, phone number and supervisor’s name. Also, they should ask for the case number being referred to and the department they are calling from.
One can also Google search the phone number and case number to check for legitimacy, it adds.
Never share banking or personal information over the phone with an unknown caller, the post said.
The sheriff’s office urges the public to share the Facebook notice with family and friends.
“These types of scams often prey on our older family members,” it said.