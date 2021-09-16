State officials have announced the first human case of West Nile virus in Bristol County this year, and Seekonk has been lifted into the moderate risk category.
The Department of Public Health said Thursday that a woman in her 30s in the county was diagnosed with the virus, though her name and the town she lives in were not disclosed. She came down with meningitis.
“This is our first West Nile virus case this year in someone under the age of 50,” Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said. “This is a reminder that although people over the age of 50 are at greater risk from West Nile virus, all ages can be affected."
This is the seventh human case of the virus this year, with others traced to Essex and Middlesex counties. Last year there were five cases.
Since Sept. 1, DPH has announced six human cases and one animal case of the virus.
Mosquitoes with the virus have been found in several area communities, including Attleboro, Mansfield, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Dighton.
Twenty-seven communities in Essex, Middlesex, Brookline and Suffolk counties are at high risk and 49 communities are at moderate risk.
Based on mosquito findings and the new human case, Seekonk and 10 additional communities are being categorized as moderate risk. Fall River is the only other community in Bristol County being upgraded.
Rehoboth and Dighton had previously been placed in the moderate risk category.
Remaining in the low risk category in the area are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk and Franklin.
West Nile is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While the virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected will have no symptoms, which tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.
Heavy rain the past several weeks has increased the number of mosquitoes that carry the virus, officials said.
As overnight temperatures get cooler, mosquito activity right around dusk and dawn may be more intense, officials warn.
"Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost and people should remember to take steps to prevent mosquito bites any time they are outdoors,” Cooke said.
The risk level for another mosquito-carrying illness, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, remains remote at this time, officials said.
Residents are advised to use mosquito repellent. Long clothing, using and repairing screens and removing standing water are other steps advised.
