Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III wants lawmakers to toughen the state’s dangerousness statute and make other changes proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The proposed changes would add specific crimes, such as aggravated rape of a child, to the list of offenses for which prosecutors can request a dangerousness hearing.
Quinn, the president of the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association, testified last month before the Joint Committee on the Judiciary in support of Baker’s proposed amendments.
Under current law, sex crimes against children do not come under the list of offenses for which prosecutors can request a dangerousness hearing, also known as pretrial detention hearing.
Currently, a defendant charged with sex crimes against children or other serious crimes can be released on bail.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Quinn said of the need for changing the law.
The district attorney also wants to change the practice of setting cash bail, which he said is an outdated approach that’s based on someone’s financial resources to ensure they reappear in court.
Quinn said he favors amendments to the statute to make it more equitable by focusing on the facts and defendants’ prior criminal record in determining whether they should be released.
“The real question is should a person be held or not held, not how much money they can afford,” Quinn said. “It’s a fairer and more equitable approach.”
A recent state Supreme Judicial Court decision requires a judge to set bail that a defendant can afford.
Defense lawyers frequently argue that a person is innocent until proven guilty and that the primary reason for bail is to ensure a person will return to court.
Quinn also supports changing the dangerousness statute to keep a defendant held in jail while prosecutors, particularly those in superior court where more serious crimes are tried, prepare for trial.
Currently, a judge can detain a defendant found to be a danger for up to 120 days in district court and 180 days in superior court.
Under the governor’s amendment, supported by Quinn, defendants found by a judge to be a danger would have to be brought to trial “as soon as is reasonably possible.”
Quinn said it takes at least a year to bring a case to trial in superior court which is consistent with the current rule of a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
Defendants held in jail under the dangerousness statute are usually charged with domestic violence, violent sexual assaults, drug trafficking and serious firearms offenses.
Defense lawyers frequently argue in court that the district attorney’s office requests dangerousness hearings as a matter of policy instead of on a case-by-case basis.
But Quinn insisted prosecutors do request the hearings on a case-by-case basis based on the nature of the charges and the facts of the case.
The proposals are still pending in the committee.