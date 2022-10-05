Bristol-Plymouth

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes is greeted by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, with Gov. Charlie Baker.

TAUNTON — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, where Rehoboth sends its vocational students, has been awarded a $1 million state grant to expand its culinary arts program.

The money, along with funds previously announced from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, will be used to construct a $305 million new school that will offer more extensive culinary arts instruction.