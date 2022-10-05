TAUNTON — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, where Rehoboth sends its vocational students, has been awarded a $1 million state grant to expand its culinary arts program.
The money, along with funds previously announced from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, will be used to construct a $305 million new school that will offer more extensive culinary arts instruction.
More than 100 high school students and adult program students will be taught professional cooking techniques, bakery and pastry art fundamentals, food sanitation and safety, and hospitality skills, school officials say. The school will host a school restaurant and hospitality functions for the local community.
“This grant will allow us to best prepare our students for their futures in the workplace by ensuring they receive hands-on training with industry-standard equipment,” Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said. “We thank the Baker-Polito Administration for their continued support of career technical education and the emphasis they have always placed on helping us educate and train the next generation of skilled workers.”
The new grant is in the latest round of $24 million in funding for 14 high schools through the Skills Capital Grant program.
Each school received between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable them to modernize facilities and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education.
The projects provide opportunities for both traditional high school students and adults.
Over the next five years, the grant awards will directly impact about 10,000 students across 38 different programs, state officials said.
The funding for this round of grants was included in An Act Relative to Immediate COVID-19 Recovery Needs, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker. It included $100 million in state resources to provide capital improvement grants to vocational high schools and public schools operating career and technical education programs.
The competitive grants are awarded to educational institutions that demonstrate partnerships with local businesses, as well as align curriculum and credentials with industry demand to maximize hiring opportunities.
Bristol-Plymouth member towns including Rehoboth are also providing local tax dollars to pay for the new school building.
The state is funding up to $125.5 million or around 40% of the project costs, with the $179.9 remainder shared by district communities.
The project was approved at a special election in March despite Rehoboth residents voting against a tax hike via a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion for the work.