The Brockton fire chief is praising all those involved in helping to fight the fire and evacuate Brockton Hospital earlier this week, which occurred without injuries or loss of life.
The 10-alarm fire Tuesday started in an electrical utility room in the basement forcing the evacuation of more than 150 patients of all ages and illnesses to other hospitals, including Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said Thursday the incident presented a unique challenge for first responders and hospital staff.
“This required a comprehensive and coordinated response that involved numerous agencies, public and private,” Nardelli said in a statement.
“Simultaneously performing firefighting operations as well as a large scale evacuation is difficult in any occupancy, but especially arduous in a health care facility containing sick and injured persons,” Nardelli said.
The massive mutual aid response required scores of firefighters from surrounding towns staffing 77 ambulances and 38 fire trucks, he said.
Rehoboth Fire Chief Frank Barresi oversaw the staging area in Halifax where apparatus was dispatched to the scene.
Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers served as the Bristol County chiefs’ liaison at the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center in Foxboro.
Firefighters and ambulance crews from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Norton and Wrentham were among the scores of local departments to respond.
In addition to taking three patients, Sturdy sent 25 oxygen tanks to Brockton Hospital because additional supplies were needed, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Brockton Hospital is a community-based, non-profit 216-licensed bed teaching hospital, providing a full range of clinical services, according to its website.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.