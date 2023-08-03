U.S. District Court Boston

BOSTON — A Brockton drug dealer who was busted along with an Attleboro man in 2021 has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl while on probation for heroin trafficking, authorities said Thursday.

Ozair Pereira, 35, of Brockton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence followed by an additional year because of his previous conviction, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

