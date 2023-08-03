BOSTON — A Brockton drug dealer who was busted along with an Attleboro man in 2021 has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl while on probation for heroin trafficking, authorities said Thursday.
Ozair Pereira, 35, of Brockton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence followed by an additional year because of his previous conviction, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Pereira, who prosecutors called a career criminal, will be on probation for eight years after he completes his prison term, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
On four occasions in February and March 2021, while on probation for the drug trafficking, Pereira worked with co-defendant Robert Roscoe and others to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl to cooperating witnesses and undercover agents, prosecutors said.
Roscoe, 32, of Attleboro and Boston, was sentenced in October to 16 months in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to his role in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
His lawyer said Roscoe, who was on probation for a firearms conviction at the time, participated in one of the sales of fentanyl pills.
Pereira pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and four counts of distribution of fentanyl.
The indictment says they sold fentanyl in Boston, Brockton and “elsewhere.”
Pereira previously served a 30-month sentence for an arrest in 2018 with several other defendants who were arrested as part of a wide-ranging investigation targeting drug trafficking and violence in Brockton, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
