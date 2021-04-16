ATTLEBORO — A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Friday on charges he pointed a gun at and beat a girlfriend who was so fearful she crawled into a closet and prayed for her life.
The order against Pedro R. Montiero Jr., 22, came following a hearing in Attleboro District Court where Judge Edmund Mathers deemed him a dangerous person.
Montiero pleaded innocent to 11 charges including unlawfully carrying a firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, strangulation, larceny and domestic assault and battery.
He was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. Monday at the woman’s apartment after she fled and ran to Laundry World on Falmouth Street for help, according to a police report.
The 20-year-old woman had marks on her body and head that police say were consistent with being grabbed by the neck, beaten and pistol whipped.
The woman told police Montiero attacked her and pointed a loaded gun at her during an argument at her apartment. She was so afraid for her life she crawled to her closet and prayed out loud, according to police.
Police found a loaded handgun in the apartment and $1,960 in Montiero’s pants pocket. The woman claims Montiero stole money she had in her apartment.
No witnesses were heard during the hearing but lawyers argued over statements in police reports submitted to the court.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said that the defendant was a danger because he had a history of weapons violations and was committed to state custody while a juvenile and escaped.
Montiero’s lawyer, Paul Whelan of Brockton, said the woman was not credible because photographs submitted of her injuries were not consistent with the assault she claimed she suffered.
However, the judge disagreed and said her statements about how fearful she were “compelling.” He also said other evidence was consistent with her statements to police.
At Sousa’s request, the judge also revoked bail the defendant posted for an unrelated charge pending in Brockton District Court.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.