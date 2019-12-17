ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County grand jury has indicted a Brockton man who allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover federal agent in South Attleboro last month while out on bail on two other narcotics distribution cases.
Mcadoo Yves Rodney, 29, also known as “Tega,” was indicted last week on charges of trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession of a class A substance and distribution of a class A substance, according to court records.
He was arrested Nov. 13 after allegedly selling the Drug Enforcement Administration agent four grams of fentanyl for $100 in a parking lot off Route 1 near Route 1A, according to court records.
Attleboro police, who were working with the DEA, subsequently stopped his car on Route 1 shortly after the transaction and recovered an additional 12 1/2 grams of suspected fentanyl in addition to a suboxone strip, three cellphones and a credit card reader, according to court records.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the time of his arrest, Rodney was free on $10,000 cash bail for a fentanyl trafficking charge pending in Dedham Superior Court and $5,000 cash bail in a cocaine distribution case pending in Brockton Superior Court. Both cases are related to 2018 arrests and he has pleaded innocent.
When he was released on those cases, he was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, but a month before his arrest in South Attleboro a Norfolk County Superior Court judge agreed to discontinue the GPS monitoring, according to court records.
A judge in Attleboro District Court has revoked Rodney’s bail on the previous drug cases and he is now being held pending charges against him.
Rodney pleaded innocent at his arraignment in Attleboro.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court for trial. No arraignment date was immediately scheduled.
If convicted of the fentanyl trafficking charge, Rodney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years and a maximum of 20 years.
His lawyer did not immediately return a call from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.