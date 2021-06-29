SEEKONK — The Seekonk Public Library closed Tuesday afternoon due to a broken air-conditioning unit.
Earlier Tuesday morning, the library tweeted the unit was not working and it was warm and humid inside the Newman Avenue building.
Library officials were waiting for a repair service before announcing the library was closing.
In the second day of what is predicted to be the second heat wave of the month, temperatures reached in the mid-90s Tuesday with the heat index making it feel like 106.
The announcement Tuesday afternoon said the library was closing at 2 p.m. because of the air-conditioning problem but did not indicate when the library would reopen.
