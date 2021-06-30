WRENTHAM — Two Foxboro brothers were placed on pretrial probation and ordered to pay restitution Wednesday in a case stemming from a break-in last year.
The amount of restitution defendants James Devlin, 22, and his brother John, 21, of 6 Truax Lane, will have to pay will be determined at a later date, lawyers agreed during a hearing in Wrentham District Court.
Their cases were continued for six months with pretrial probation and they will have to get mental health counseling. If they complete their probation, the cases will be dismissed.
The brothers were arrested last year on charges related to a break-in at a pool house outside a Foxboro home and into a motor vehicle, according to police.
After executing a search warrant at their home, police recovered stolen items including a large-screen television, computer equipment and gaming consoles, according to police. A break in the case came when police learned credit cards taken in the incident were used at a local business.
The brothers were placed on pretrial probation on a charge of receiving stolen property. Related charges of conspiracy, misuse of a credit card and breaking and entering were dismissed, according to court records.
During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Julianne Hernon told the brothers that she was agreeing to place them on pretrial probation at the recommendation of lawyers for both sides because they were young and had no prior criminal record.
She warned them that if they failed to live up to their agreement with probation, their cases would be placed back on the trial list and they would be back in court facing several felonies.
The case was continued to July 30 but lawyers for the men said they did not anticipate any disagreement on the amount of restitution they would have to pay.
