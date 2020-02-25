The Brown University band usually brings spirited music and a sense of levity to athletic events at the Ivy League school in Providence, including women’s basketball games.
It is known for playing marching band versions of rock ‘n’ roll standards and good-natured teasing of opposing players. A few years ago they taunted players from Penn University men’s team with chants of “safety school.”
But now the band is in the middle of a controversy at the school and is boycotting the remaining women’s basketball games this year, claiming the head coach Sarah Behn, a Foxboro High School legend, has been fat-shaming her players.
The band said on its Facebook page that it has been proud to represent the university, and still supports the women’s basketball team. But in light of recent accusations, it said it will not attend two remaining home games and will re-evaluate its stand for next season.
The Brown athletic department refused to comment Tuesday, but Behn told the student newspaper the fat-shaming accusations are false.
“A boycott of the women’s basketball games by the Brown Band only hurts our dedicated student-athletes who continue to represent Brown to the best of their abilities,” she told the Brown Herald.
The student newspaper quoted seven former players as saying Behn would yell at them and tell them to lose weight so they could move quicker.
Other players told the paper they never heard the comments.
Behn was a star player at Foxboro High School and went on to become Boston College’s all-time leading scorer.
She also coached at Foxboro High School as well as University of Massachusetts at Lowell. She is in her sixth year at Brown.
