ATTLEBORO — The temperature hit a record low of 18 degrees Wednesday morning, according to the city’s water department.
The low was recorded at 6 a.m. and was 2 degrees colder than the previous record of 20 degrees set in 1941, three weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor. The water department’s records go back 78 years.
The blast of arctic air and early taste of winter will be brief. On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to rise to the lower 40s and remain in the upper 30s into the night, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
The forecast Friday calls for sunny skies with high temperatures around 50 but turning colder at night with lows into the lower 20s. Saturday will be colder with high temperatures in the mid 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.