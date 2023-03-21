FOXBORO — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added another date to their stop at Gillette Stadium.
The band will perform on Aug. 26 as well as Aug. 24.
It’s the Boss’s the first time in Foxboro since September 2016.
The show is part of an additional 18 North American stops on the group’s 2023 international tour, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 9.
The band has long been considered one of the top live acts despite the loss of standout saxophonist Clarence Clemons in 2011.
Near-immediate sell-outs have seen Springsteen and The E Street Band also add second nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field (Aug. 9 and 11), Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (Sept. 12 and 14) and San Francisco’s Chase Center (Dec. 8 and 10), plus a third night at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium over Labor Day weekend (Aug. 30, Sept. 1 and 3).
The 2023 international tour began Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, with a high-energy 28-song set deemed “ecstatic and emotional” by Rolling Stone and a “must-see” by SPIN. As the tour has continued across the United States, it’s been called “the most rewarding, spirited and fulfilling...concert probably ever by a rock icon” by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and a “once-in-a-decade moment of thunder” by the Austin American-Statesman.
The 2023 international tour continues across the United States through April 14, before a run of European shows this summer and a return to North America for tour dates into December.
Tickets for the newly-announced shows in Foxboro and San Diego, CA, will go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets for Gillette Stadium will be available via ticketmaster.com, and tickets for Pechanga Arena in San Diego will be available via axs.com.