ATTLEBORO -- Train service for some commuters was delayed Thursday afternoon because of a brush fire near railroad tracks in Dodgeville.
Firefighters were dispatched about 2:20 p.m. to fight the blaze which was reported to be about 20 feet from the tracks.
The fire was in an area between County Street and the Dodgeville Pond and firefighters were still on the scene two hours later.
One Amtrak Acela high-speed train was allowed to go through because it was unable to stop in time after the initial call.
But about an hour after the call, Amtrak Northeast tweeted that another Acela train was stopped east of the Providence station “due to fire activity along the tracks.”
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority did not send out any alerts.
A fire official said some tracks were opened.
There was no immediate cause of the fire but state and local fire officials have been concerned about dry ground conditions for weeks due to the lack of rain this spring and summer.