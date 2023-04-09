na brush fire 4-9-23

A firefighter trains a hose on a brush fire Sunday off Wild Acres Road.

 NORTH ATTLEBORO POLICE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A brush fire on Easter Sunday burned about 10 acres in the Martin Conservation Area.

Marsha Goldstein, executive director of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, initially was told Sunday that the fire had burned through recent work done in that area to create a passive recreation space.

