NORTH ATTLEBORO — A brush fire on Easter Sunday burned about 10 acres in the Martin Conservation Area.
Marsha Goldstein, executive director of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, initially was told Sunday that the fire had burned through recent work done in that area to create a passive recreation space.
Sunday evening, however, she learned the work done there was not affected by the fire.
“I’m so relieved,” Goldstein said, noting earlier that workers from the town’s public works department and others had in recent days been clearing brush and dead trees and putting down wood chips on a section of the conservation land planned for passive recreation.
The two-alarm brush fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. with area towns helping local firefighters including crews from Mansfield, Rehoboth, Plainville, Cumberland, Swansea and Lakeville.
Police blocked Old Post Road between Reservoir Street and Draper Avenue and on social media were warning motorists to avoid the area.
Area firefighters have been battling a number of brush fires this spring.
They say the ground is dry right now due to the lack of snow this winter and rain this spring.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.