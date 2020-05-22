NORTON — Firefighters continued battling hot spots Friday from a stubborn brush fire that broke out the day before on an island in Norton Reservoir.
Firefighters were called out about 9:40 a.m. and wet down the island fire for about an hour before being called out again about 3:30 p.m.
The initial fire was reported Thursday afternoon and required the help of Foxboro and Easton firefighters and a state police helicopter that dropped water from a large bucket.
Island fires on the reservoir are a persistent problem and are often started by discarded smoking materials or campfires, officials say.
Windy and dry weather has fueled several brush fires in the area the past week, and North Attleboro firefighters tackled a brush fire late Friday afternoon off Wild Acres Road.
Weather forecasters predict some rain for the area Saturday morning, which may improve the situation.
