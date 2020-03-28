Brush fires broke out Saturday in several Attleboro communities as dry conditions were ripe for such blazes.
A brush fire was reported off Robert Street near Summer Street in Attleboro shortly after noon.
The fire from an out-of-control brush burn by a homeowner spread to a shed, Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said.
The shed and contents were destroyed, Perkins said.
Norton about the same time reported a brush fire off Harvey Street near power lines and the "pit."
About an acre burned, officials reported.
Also in Attleboro, a brush fire extended to another shed off Evergreen Road about 3:15 p.m.
The exterior of the shed was damaged but the contents were okay, Perkins said.
And Rehoboth firefighters responded to two brush fires within minutes of each other a little before noon off Tremont Street.
The first was behind the Pinecroft School at 133 Tremont St. where about a half acre burned.
The second was also about a half acre in size near 592 Tremont St.
Tanker and brush trucks were used to fight the blazes, with a nearby waterway used to refill tanks as the town has no municipal water service.
Several of the brush fires Saturday were linked to residents burning brush.
"They're home and doing their yardwork," Perkins said.
The lack of rain and snow this year has made for very dry conditions, meteorologists and fire officials say.
Although Saturday wasn't too windy, windy days can also easily propel brush fires, including toward homes, fire officials warn.
There have been other brush and mulch fires the past two months in the Attleboro area, including in North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk.
