Several brush and mulch fires broke out in the Attleboro area Tuesday as dry conditions continued and strong winds swept in.
A red flag warning had been issued in the area to prohibit outdoor fires and that warning was also expected to be issued for Wednesday as high winds are forecast again.
Attleboro firefighters battled a brush fire Tuesday involving about 6 acres in the area of Linden and Fisher streets.
As they did for a brush fire Sunday that blackened about 20 acres near Brookside Drive, city firefighters requested assistance from North Attleboro firefighters for use of their drone to monitor the fire overhead.
North Attleboro firefighters thought they may have had a brush fire in their town about the same time after smoke was spotted from the fire tower in town, but no blaze could be located. It is believed the smoke was from the Attleboro fire.
The Attleboro Water Department registered a high wind gust of 28 mph just before 5 p.m.
Norton firefighters late Tuesday afternoon fought a brush fire in the pit area off West Hodges Street.
The fire was under high tension lines and burned a wooden structure, and Rehoboth sent a tanker truck.
The blaze was reported about 4 p.m. and extinguished about an hour later.
National Grid was notified because of the location of fire near the utility wires on the Rehoboth side of West Hodges Street.
North Attleboro firefighters responded to a few mulch fires, including one at Raymour and Flanigan on Route 1 a little after 4:30 p.m. About an hour earlier there was a mulch fire in front of the Showcase Cinemas on Route 1.
Many mulch fires are started by the careless disposal of smoking materials, fire officials say.
The thermometer hit 80 degrees at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with a low of 50 at 2:30 a.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
Wednesday is forecast to only be in the 60s, and temperatures could dip into the upper 30s overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
There has been little rain since the first few days of May and none is forecast until Saturday at the earliest.