Brush Fire Attleboro
A patch of woods about one acre in size was scorched by a brush fire April 12 at 500 Mendon Road in South Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Several brush and mulch fires broke out in the Attleboro area Tuesday as dry conditions continued and strong winds swept in.

A red flag warning had been issued in the area to prohibit outdoor fires and that warning was also expected to be issued for Wednesday as high winds are forecast again.