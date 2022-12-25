cold weather
Jovan Joseph of Wrentham stays bundled up as she collects shopping carts at Target in Plainville on Saturday, Dec. 24.

 Dave Demelia For The Sun Chronicle

One of the coldest Christmas eves and Christmases in years in the Attleboro area made it feel like the holidays despite absence of a white landscape.

Low temperatures in the area Saturday and Sunday ran in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits, bottoming out around zero in spots. The thermometer peaked in only the upper teens and 20s.