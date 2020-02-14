ATTLEBORO — A Braintree-based Buddhist congregation has plans to build a temple and other religious structures in Attleboro.
The Tian Ann Temple has submitted an application to city officials that proposes the construction of a temple, a columbarium and a tablet hall on over 48 acres of mostly wooded and vacant land at 61 Thurber Ave.
The temple would be used for worship.
The columbarium would be used as the final resting place for the cremated remains of temple members, and the tablet hall would be a place where deceased members are memorialized.
Plans call for a house on the property to remain.
According to documents on file at City Hall, most of the construction would take place on a little less than six acres of the site, which would be landscaped.
That part of the property is not wooded.
The plans also call for a parking lot with 34 spaces, including two charging stations for electric cars.
Tian Ann Temple has owned the residentially zoned property off Thurber since 2013.
At that time, the temple had intended to create a Buddhist cemetery on the site, but that plan apparently never came to fruition.
In 2013 about half of the property was zoned for industrial use, but the city council converted that acreage to a residential zone to facilitate the cemetery project.
Temple President Edward Lau could not be reached for comment Friday.
A public hearing before the planning board is slated for Feb. 24 at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.