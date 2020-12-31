NORTH ATTLEBORO -- This may be the official start of everyone’s new year, but for municipal departments across local government it’s just the beginning of a six-month journey to the onset of a new budget year.
Fiscal year 2022, the 12-month period state and local governments use to plan spending, begins on July 1.
But the town council will get down to the work of preparing a budget on Monday.
The council and school committee will hold a joint virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. (Instructions on joining the meeting are available on the town website, nattleboro.com)
The stated purpose of the meeting is “to review the financial condition of the Town, revenue and expenditure forecasts, and other relevant information in order to develop a coordinated budget.”
The school committee -- having cut back its budget request for the current year in anticipation of the fiscal impact of the coronavirus pandemic -- is making a spending request this year that members say tries to make up lost ground.
The district’s proposal, outlined at an online hearing late in December, represents an increase of just over $3.4 million above this year’s curtailed spending plan.
The committee’s unanimously approved budget request is nearly $44.6 million for fiscal year 2022. That represents an increase of 8.4 percent over the current plan.
That’s twice the percentage hike the schools have sought in recent years, when they hovered just over 4 percent.
School board member Kevin O’Donnell, who presented the budget figures to the committee, noted the schools faced a shortfall this year after cutting back on funding requests due to the town’s concerns about state aid funding.
“We are not providing level service,” he said, adding “we feel (the new request) is in line to get through (fiscal year) 2022.”
Even so, the school budget represents a substantial portion of the town’s budget, approximately 44 percent of the current $93 million spending plan.
Among the items the schools are seeking to fund is full-time, tuition-free kindergarten for the coming year.
Monday’s meeting opens a process, leading up to a final review of all department heads in February and a public hearing in May, with a council vote on the budget set for June 14.
