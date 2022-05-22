NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors will review the finance committee’s reports on department budgets for the coming year at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The council held its public hearing on the $102.1 million spending plan for fiscal year 2023 at its May 9 meeting. It will vote final approval of the budget plan June 6, before it’s due to take effect in July
Monday’s regular meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m. at town hall, will be available for viewing on North TV, the town’s cable access channel, as well as on the town’s Facebook page.
Also on Monday’s agenda will be a discussion of the process for amending the town’s charter, adopted in 2019, which changed the town’s form of government.
While a proposal to establish a new post in the town manager’s office of resident services representative has been withdrawn, an item on the council’s agenda proposes a one-year contract for such a post, to be paid with $35,000 out of the town’s so-called free-cash account. Town Manager Michael Borg has previously told councilors that this would be someone who could field queries from the public about where to go for specific issues and complaints and also deal with the town’s social media platforms.
The council is also due to discuss a proposed bylaw that would require the registration and inspection of boarding and similar houses, group and sober homes and halfway and recovery houses located in town.