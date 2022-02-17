NORTH ATTLEBORO — City councilors got their first look at the town’s budget forecast for next year, but it’s not the final version they will vote on this summer.
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors Wednesday night that “we are going to have to sharpen our pencils” to come back with a balanced budget by April.
Borg is forecasting a budget of just over $102.1 million for fiscal year 2023, which begins in July. That would represent a 3% increase from the town’s current operating budget of $98 million.
The town’s tax levy, the amount of money it can raise through local taxes, is also up, rising by 3.5% to $67.5 million thanks in part to new growth. But the town will also be seeking its share, “as much as we can get,” from the state’s aid to cities and towns, Borg said.
He noted that the total requests from all town departments are about $700,000 above his forecast figure and that contact negotiations with police are still underway. He said those should be wrapped up by the end of next month.
But he said he has still not gotten an updated figure from local schools, the town’s largest department. Borg based his budget forecast on the school committee’s original estimate of a 4.7% increase in spending. However, earlier this month, the committee OK’d a budget proposal of nearly $45.5 million, a 5.5% hike.
The town manager said he hoped to hold the line in another area — health insurance. The $11.4 million account is one of the largest on the town side of the budget, but he noted that local employees paid more in premiums last year than they received in claims.
“Our employees are a solid risk,” he said.
If the town’s insurance company seeks to raise rates, there are a number of things the town can do, Borg said, including becoming self-insured.
Borg maintained the town’s finances are solid. “We are in extremely good financial condition. We are solvent,” he said.
“We will do our homework and make sure everything is in line” by the time the council meets on April 11, Borg said.