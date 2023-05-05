Foxboro town hall file photo building

Foxboro Town Hall

 file photo

FOXBORO -- A $93.4 million budget for the next fiscal year, sidewalk installation projects and changes to zoning bylaws will be up for discussion at Monday's annual town meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Foxboro High School auditorium.

The town’s advisory committee recommends approval of the $93.4 million budget plan for the 2024 fiscal year. If approved, it will mean about a 3.2% increase over the current fiscal year’s budget of $90 million.