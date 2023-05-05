FOXBORO -- A $93.4 million budget for the next fiscal year, sidewalk installation projects and changes to zoning bylaws will be up for discussion at Monday's annual town meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Foxboro High School auditorium.
The town’s advisory committee recommends approval of the $93.4 million budget plan for the 2024 fiscal year. If approved, it will mean about a 3.2% increase over the current fiscal year’s budget of $90 million.
The advisory board’s recommendations note that “there was a substantial amount of discussion around the addition of two positions each to the fire department, police department and DPW. The committee (as well as town leaders) were unwilling to add extra positions in recent years as a precautionary measure given the state of the economy and the country. This year, the advisory committee felt that the requests by the department heads were rational and well backed by facts and that the ability to provide additional public services made sense.”
The advisory committee is recommending against a citizen’s petition for a minimum allotment of 40 percent of the funds received from the state’s Chapter 90 program for sidewalk reconstruction. Chapter 90 money is designated for roadway work.
While the committee agreed that the town needs to develop a plan to improve sidewalks, it said a more comprehensive one should be done.
The committee made a similar determination on an article requesting an allocation of about $1 million for sidewalk construction and infrastructure projects along Cocasset Street, where a jogger was recently struck and killed by a vehicle.
The committee is recommending approval of a zoning article that would clarify the definition of mini-storage and warehouse uses and in what zones those facilities are allowed. The article was submitted in response to the warehouse proposal for Route 1 that was ultimately withdrawn.
Town meeting voters will also be asked to approve changes to the former Pratt School property at 14 Community Way to allow the select board to sell or lease the property.
The select board is also seeking to adjust the start time for future town meetings to 7 p.m.
In addition, town meeting voters will be asked to recognize recreation director Deb Giardino by naming a pavilion in her honor.
The advisory committee, which recommends approval of the article, said, “The memories made for the hundreds of children at the Booth Field Summer Camp are lasting and permanent. During many hot summer days Debbie was often heard saying that ‘The kids need more shade.’ Through grants, there is no cost to the Town of Foxboro, a beautiful pavilion will finally be built and allow Deb’s wish to come true. It is fitting that we vote to honor her dedication by naming the new pavilion the Deb Giardino Pavilion.”