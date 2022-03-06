NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department’s operating budget for next year will be up for discussion when the school committee holds its regular meeting Monday night.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Morse Administration Building, 6 Morse St., and will be broadcast on the North TV cable system.
The school district has submitted what Superintendent John Antonucci called a “level services plus’” operating budget of nearly $45.5 million, a 5.5% increase over the current spending plan. The school committee formally approved the figure at a virtual meeting last month.
The new budget reflects increases in the maintenance budget for the town’s school buildings of $200,000 and in the technology budget of $100,000, Antonucci said at the time, along with funding for the district’s full-time kindergarten program, initiated last year with federal aid funds.
Town Manager Michael Borg told town councilors last month that he had based his budget estimates for the town as a whole on the earlier estimated school budget increase of 4.7%. Borg is supposed to deliver a balanced budget to the town council by April.
Also on Monday’s agenda is a report from the superintendent on the school district’s invitation into the 270-day eligibility period for the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s financial aid program.
School officials were informed last week that the agency would begin working with the district on a feasibility study. The authority works with communities to support what it deems to be “educationally-appropriate” and “cost-effective public school facilities” and could be the first step in funding for a new high school.