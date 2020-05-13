NORTH ATTLEBORO — The company that turned a former jewelry factory on South Washington Street into an apartment complex is back with a proposal for an even larger development that would feature 85 affordable housing units.
Town council members learned Monday that Great Bridge Properties wants to build the new development on a site on John Dietsch Boulevard across from Shaw’s Supermarket. It would abut Interstate 95 and straddle the zoning boundary between residential and commercial districts.
According to Town Manager Michael Borg, the new apartments would raise the town’s affordable units from 3.5 percent of its total housing stock to 4.5 percent. The state has set 10 percent as a target for communities for affordable housing, defined as being for families making 60 percent or less of the median household income for the area.
Great Bridge Properties converted the former Jeweled Cross plant into Jewel Crossing, which opened in 2018 with 66 affordable units.
Borg said word of the new proposal — a so-called 40B project — was received from state housing officials last month. All 85 rental units would fall under the definition of “affordable.” The town has until May 23 to respond to the proposal.
Borg said that among the local concerns are the need for a traffic study, a new crosswalk and sewer and water mains for the site, as well as the question of preference for North Attleboro residents. Those concerns will be communicated to state officials.
Usually, if a community is under the state’s 10 percent threshold, a developer is allowed to bypass certain local building rules for a 40B project. “We don’t have that safe harbor status,” Borg said. However, he noted, because the site straddles two different zoning districts, the town still has a role to play.
He added, though, that, “This is a good builder, they have had a good relationship with the town.”
Councilor Julie Boyce expressed concern that the housing development would encroach on land zoned for business. “We are limited on commercial property,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.