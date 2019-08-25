ATTLEBORO — Could the public library someday be transformed into City Hall?
That was one of the suggestions put forth by building commission chairman Jack Jacobi who’s been mulling ways to help the city acquire some much needed infrastructure.
In an informal presentation to the city council last week, he described the library’s little-used “Marble Room” as the most beautiful room in the city and suggested it might make a good council chamber some day, while at the same time proposing other projects to meet growing city needs.
Jacobi, a local attorney, has served many years on the commission and has been at the center of all major projects over four mayoral administrations.
The most recent and biggest is the plan to build the new $260 million high school which is now underway.
But the city’s needs are many and at the top of the list is a combined police and fire headquarters, he said.
Currently, police make due jammed into a warren of offices in a former Elks Lodge building, while the fire department houses its headquarters in a 1903 structure on Union Street.
In the meantime, library trustees have voiced support for a new library to better serve the needs of modern patrons.
In addition, the current City Hall is “bursting at the seams,” Jacobi said. More space is desperately needed, he said.
And Mayor Paul Heroux, at the very least, wants to begin the planning process.
He said he intends to seek money from the council to fund a feasibility study for a new public safety building.
He’s not optimistic the structure will be built soon, but said it’s important to start planning for crucial needs.
“I don’t think the joint public safety complex will be built during my time as mayor, but I will do the first step and do the needs assessment and feasibility study,” Heroux said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
In addition, he’s decided to proceed with $8 million worth of exterior repairs to the library, which will preserve the building, after it became apparent that the city won’t be able to get state aid to fully refurbish the landmark on North Main Street.
Meanwhile, Jacobi had a few thoughts on how the city could accomplish some other goals.
He emphasized that his ideas are “nobody’s official policy.”
“It’s just me saying this,” he told the city council. “I have some ideas and I’d like to start a discussion.”
He would put the new public safety building where City Hall currently sits, with that building, now about 35 years old, but in good shape, becoming part of the structure.
Jacobi said a new senior center could be combined with a new library and built somewhere downtown where plenty of parking could be provided.
The current senior center would be sold and the current library, which is 37,000 square feet, could be remodeled for use as City Hall, replacing the current 20,000 square- foot structure.
“It strikes me we could solve a whole lot of problems if we have a new public safety building, a new library and a new city hall,” he said.
The effort could be phased over 10 years and cost as much as $75 million, he said.
“I hope we can work together to do this over the next decade,” he said. “At that, point I’ll be ready to retire from the building commission.”
