Homeless Shelter Site
A homeless shelter is slated to be built on this property at 150 Pleasant St. in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — It looks like the building at 150 Pleasant St. will be demolished in time for an April groundbreaking ceremony for a new homeless shelter.

Building Commissioner Bill McDonough said remediation work at the site, including asbestos removal, has been completed and the utilities including electric, gas, water and wastewater have been disconnected.

