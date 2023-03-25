ATTLEBORO — It looks like the building at 150 Pleasant St. will be demolished in time for an April groundbreaking ceremony for a new homeless shelter.
Building Commissioner Bill McDonough said remediation work at the site, including asbestos removal, has been completed and the utilities including electric, gas, water and wastewater have been disconnected.
As of Friday morning no paperwork had been submitted to the building department confirming those actions, so a demolition permit has not yet been issued.
But McDonough is expecting that to happen soon and the building could be razed starting as soon as Monday.
Remediation included removal of all windows, ceilings and walls and doors.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he expects the demolition to begin on Monday.
The shelter will cost $5 million and Hawkins said it could take as much as a year to construct.
Neighborhood Works received a $5 million grant for the project, which came from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
The shelter will provide 18 emergency adult beds and 22 studio apartments with supportive services for formerly homeless people.
Neighborhood Works is partnering with Catholic Social Services to manage and operate the emergency shelter.
Father Bill’s & MainSpring will provide the supportive services.
BayCoast Bank stepped up early to provide a grant for project planning and development.
Hawkins said construction of the shelter will be a satisfying accomplishment.
“If this is the only thing I get, it will have been worth it,” he said.
In a previous story he touted the other services provided by the shelter.
“It’s not just a nightly shelter. Counseling and other services will be available for the homeless,” he said. “We know that this style of housing will provide transformative opportunities for the chronically homeless in the community.”
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for April 4.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.