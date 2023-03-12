NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A bulldozer backed up into the rear of a Route 1 retail building Friday, creating a gaping hole in a wall and stopping work on renovations to a vacant space.
The accident was reported around noon at a building that houses a Dollar General at 110 East Washington St.
No injuries were reported and Dollar General, which was not affected by the incident, did not have to be evacuated, Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said.
Fortunately, the wall was not a load-bearing one but work on renovations to two vacant units in the building was stopped until the hole could be repaired, the fire chief said.
The building inspector also responded to the incident.
