NAFD New Firetruck
FOR SATURDAY CITY AND TOWN The North Attleboro Fire Dept. took delivery Thursday of a brand new E-One engine truck. The new firetruck, Engine 5, will replace the aging Engine 1. The $665,000 apparatus is completely outfitted with new tools and hoses. The truck can pump up to 1,500 gallons of water per minute. The firetruck will be put into service in August after fire dept. members under go training.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A bulldozer backed up into the rear of a Route 1 retail building Friday, creating a gaping hole in a wall and stopping work on renovations to a vacant space.

The accident was reported around noon at a building that houses a Dollar General at 110 East Washington St.

