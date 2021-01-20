ATTLEBORO — A bullet broke a window and rattled nerves in the Lindsey Farm Lane neighborhood this week.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the matter is under investigation, but little is known so far.
“It is unknown at this time when the bullet was fired,” Heagney said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “It is unknown where the bullet was fired from. It is unknown who fired the bullet and why.”
He said the projectile was sent to a lab to be analyzed, which will take some time.
Police were notified of the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after the bullet was discovered by occupants of the home.
There was some speculation that it came from a firing range on Kelley Boulevard about a mile away in North Attleboro, but Heagney said there’s no evidence at this time to support that.
And in a separate email to Ward 3 City Councilor Todd Kobus, who represents Lindsey Farm Lane, Heagney said it is “most likely not from the gun range.”
That range is at the Angle Tree Stone Rod and Gun Club at 57 Kelley Blvd. in North Attleboro.
A call to the club was not immediately returned.
An online aerial map shows that dense woods and other homes lie between the club and Lindsey Farm Lane.
The occupant of the home, who does not own it, said the bullet broke the bedroom window of his 14-year-old daughter and was found between the window and the exterior screen.
A hole in the screen was higher than the hole in the glass and seemed to indicate a downward trajectory, said the occupant, who asked to remain anonymous.
He said his daughter is a regular visitor to the home and her desk is right next to the window where the bullet was found.
Fortunately she was at her mother’s home when the bullet smashed into the window.
“The more I thought about it the worse I thought it was,” the occupant said.
He does not believe someone purposely took a shot at his home.
Meanwhile, his mother, who owns the home and lives elsewhere, said the incident is worrisome.
“We’re concerned about what could happen if the kids are outside,” she said, declining to give her name.
Kobus promised action and said it’s not the first time such an incident has occurred in that neighborhood.
“This is a safety issue for the residents,” he said in an email. “We will get to the bottom of the issue and if necessary we will make the necessary changes needed to help keep people safe.”
He said the investigation is ongoing and it’s important not to blame anyone until more facts are known. But, he added, “It is imperative we don’t allow this most recent instance to fade without concrete answers.”
In an email to Kobus, Heagney said a previous investigation by North Attleboro police found evidence of illegal shooting in the woods between the firing range and Lindsey Street.
Heagney said the shooting is “unnerving.”
“No homeowner should have to suffer this type of fearful incident,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.