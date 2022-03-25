MANSFIELD -- A student left a bullet on a school bus Friday morning which was found by another student on their way to school, officials said.
The bullet was discovered on the floor of the bus by a St. Mary’s Catholic School student after the bus had dropped off students at Qualters Middle School and Mansfield High School.
The student who found the bullet reported it to the driver, school Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in an email to parents.
School officials immediately called the police department who investigated and determined there was no threat to anyone, Murphy said.
Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said the department’s school resource officers quickly determined the identity of the student responsible for the bullet and interviewed him and his family.
“The student involved was forthright and truthful in the investigation,” Ellsworth said.
The student, who was not named because he is a juvenile, does not have access to firearms and was not charged in the incident, Ellsworth said.
The school administration is handling the matter, officials said.
Responding to The Sun Chronicle, Murphy said the schools handle every investigation and consequences when needed according to the rules and regulations of the student handbook. No information on possible disciplinary action or the student was being released because of the student's age, Murphy said.
“We have many procedures and policies in place to maintain a safe environment for all students," Murphy said in her email to parents. "We praise the student for doing the right thing and reporting the information to the bus driver."