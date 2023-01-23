MANSFIELD -- A bus company that offers express service to and from Logan International Airport in Boston from the MBTA commuter rail station has started making more daily trips.
Blue Apple Bus Co. started making 15 daily roundtrips on Saturday, up from 10 trips, John Cogliano, president and CEO of the Randolph-based company, said.
The company started the service from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority station in November, the first time buses have been making trips to Logan since Bonanza Bus pulled out of Foxboro at least 20 years ago.
Blue Apple touts itself as a reliable transportation option that is cost effective, less stressful and leads to less congestion on the highways in an era of high gas prices.
The daily service is available at the commuter rail station from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. and at Logan from 3:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Round-trip tickets for adults are $44; $34 for children. One-way tickets are $22 for adults; $17 for children.
Parking for Blue Apple Bus passengers is available at the Foundry Parking Facility located at Howe Street, near the commuter rail station parking area.
