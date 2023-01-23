blue apple bus
A Blue Apple Bus makes a stop at the Mansfield commuter rail station.

 BLUE APPLE BUS CO.

MANSFIELD -- A bus company that offers express service to and from Logan International Airport in Boston from the MBTA commuter rail station has started making more daily trips.

Blue Apple Bus Co. started making 15 daily roundtrips on Saturday, up from 10 trips, John Cogliano, president and CEO of the Randolph-based company, said.

