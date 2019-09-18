ATTLEBORO — Bus drivers and mechanics at the transit authority that serves Attleboro and Taunton have voted to authorize a strike if there is not progress in their contract negotiations, the union president said Wednesday.
John Troxell of Amalgamated Transit Union local 1547 said the vote was taken to send a message to the management of the Greater Regional Transit Authority of Taunton and Attleboro, or GATRA.
The bus service is overseen by GATRA and funded by the state, but it is run by a subsidy of a French company using the local name of PTM of Attleboro.
The contract ended July 31, but area manager Alex Roman said buses are still running and workers are under a contract extension until Oct. 31. He said negotiations are on going.
Troxell said the union does not want to go on strike because it would inconvenience passengers, and it is hoping the passengers will support the workers in their contract negotiations.
He said there has been little progress.
The biggest issue, he said, is the cost of health care, with workers being charged $300 a week for a family plan. He said that is half the pay many workers receive.
The cost is so high workers are going to MassHealth, the state health care system, for coverage, he said.
Roman said he could not comment on negotiation details.
Troxell said bus drivers are responsible for the safety of passengers on a 35-foot-long bus, but are paid only $23.57 an hour compared to the $36 an hour earned by MBTA drivers.
GATRA workers in the Plymouth section of the transit system, who have a separate contract, authorized a strike in May.
Troxell said one of his suggestions has been to combine the two contracts to save both sides money.
