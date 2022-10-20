ATTLEBORO — Over the last five fiscal years the city council has increased the tax burden on businesses by 8 percent.
So at a public hearing on tax classification Tuesday night, business representatives showed up pleading to keep taxes as they are or even reduce them.
Attleboro taxes homeowners and business owners at different rates and every year the city council must decide how much of the burden each group will assume.
Chief Assessor Julie Hobson made a presentation showing that since fiscal 2018 the tax rate on business has increased by 8%.
That means that the tax split in 2018 was 1.28, which meant businesses paid at a rate 28% higher than homeowners.
By FY 2022 the rate had gone up to 1.36, which means businesses paid at rate 36% greater than homeowners.
Jack Lank, president and CEO of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which represents 16 area towns and cities, pleaded for the council to maintain the current rate or lower it.
“I ask you not to do any shift that would put an additional burden on commercial taxpayers,” he said.
He pointed out that commercial payers do not use the schools and are far less likely to call for services from the police and fire departments than homeowners.
“Residents get a better dollar for dollar value than businesses,” he said. “Adding taxes to (business) right now would not be fair. The city of Attleboro is not business friendly.”
He said there are many vacant buildings in Attleboro and pointed to the former Texas Instruments building on Forest Street. Lank said it has been stripped of all its wiring and plumbing.
“All it is is a brick shell,” he said, noting that it would cost any business a lot of money to relocate there and replace the electrical and plumbing systems.
(On Thursday, connectcre.com reported that the building had been sold for $3.1 million and would be converted to storage units.)
Lank said the council should change the tax rate to “make it fairer.”
Bill Larson, owner of Larson Tool and Stamping on Olive Street, also made a plea for lower taxes.
“Commercial doesn’t pull the same level of services (that homeowners do),” he said. “I would ask you to do something about that.”
He pushed for lowering the burden by 11%.
“I think we could do a 25% split,” he said.
Currently homeowners are paying at a rate of $14.45 per thousand dollars of value and businesses are paying at the rate of $21.13 per thousand dollars of value.
