FOXBORO — The owner of an East Belcher Road hauling business has withdrawn his application for a Class 3 second-hand auto parts license, two weeks after property surrounding his Spring Street residence was declared an unauthorized junkyard.
Select board members, with little discussion, voted Tuesday to accept the withdrawal request submitted by Cook’s Towing & Transport at 24 East Belcher Road.
“The applicant has voluntarily withdrawn his application from the board for the Class 3 license,” Chairwoman Leah Gibson said. “So, there’s no further action warranted by this board.”
While the license application has been tabled, at least for the time being, Gibson said the town will pursue conditions at the East Belcher Road property as a zoning enforcement matter.
Local officials contend the longstanding business — consisting of a single-story garage surrounded by scores of rusting vehicles, heavy equipment and even an old railway locomotive — does not comply with zoning bylaw regulations.
Business owner Jeffrey A. Cook in 2010 paid $535,000 for the East Belcher Road property, which includes slightly over 50,000 square feet of land, according to records at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.
In a separate, but related zoning matter, the zoning board of appeals on March 16 voted unanimously to uphold building commissioner/zoning enforcement officer Scott Shippey’s findings that Cook’s property at 73 Spring St. violated zoning with “unlawful” storage.
In handing down their decision, zoning board members upheld Shippey’s December ruling that materials stored at a four-acre Spring Street parcel owned by Jeffrey and Sandra Cook violate zoning regulations.
During a series of hearings on the Spring Street complaint, neighbors asserted that Jeffrey Cook had been transferring items from the East Belcher Road site located in an industrial area near the town’s now-closed landfill to his residential property for more than a decade.