Spring St Foxboro Property
The property at 73 Spring St. has been declared an unauthorized junkyard.

 MARK STOCKWELL

FOXBORO — The owner of an East Belcher Road hauling business has withdrawn his application for a Class 3 second-hand auto parts license, two weeks after property surrounding his Spring Street residence was declared an unauthorized junkyard.

Select board members, with little discussion, voted Tuesday to accept the withdrawal request submitted by Cook’s Towing & Transport at 24 East Belcher Road.