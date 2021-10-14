U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss has only been in office nine months but the Democrat has already got a challenger in his 2022 re-election campaign.
Emily Burns of Newton, a businesswoman who loaned her campaign $250,000 and a mother of three, declared her candidacy for the 4th Congressional District on Thursday. Burns, a political newcomer who describes herself as a “definitive outsider,” is a Libertarian but is running as a Republican.
According to her press release she “has a background in multiple private sector fields” and has vowed “to be a representative focused on solving the problems of everyday Bay Staters instead of playing party politics to get along in Washington, D.C.”
“I am getting off the sidelines and into the race for one reason — I, like so many others, am tired of watching politicians implement policies that check boxes but do nothing to solve problems,” Burns said. “Look no further than COVID. One failed ‘box checking’ policy after another.
“Then, to avoid acknowledging their failures, they blame us, move the goal posts, and implement another useless, divisive policy. There is no end game, because this works for politicians and bureaucrats seeking to consolidate power.”
She said individual freedoms are at stake.
“Our freedoms are inconvenient for them — the concept of freedom is itself now routinely mocked. Yet, vigorous defense of individual freedoms is the only thing standing between any government and tyranny. If we fail to demand the return of our liberties they — and the prosperity they secure — will be nothing more than a mournful memory, a fairy tale.”
Auchincloss did not immediately respond after a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.